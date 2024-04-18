Key Financial Inc Buys 100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLO opened at $168.00 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

