Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.62. 152,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 651,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

The firm has a market cap of $626.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

