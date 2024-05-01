Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Declines By 14.0%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -765.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -959.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

