Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 461,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

