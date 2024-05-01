Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.62.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.97 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

