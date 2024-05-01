Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,335.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 37,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 286,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,955,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.80. 2,159,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,549. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $31,134,330.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,917,371 shares in the company, valued at $111,280,136,449.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $31,134,330.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,917,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,280,136,449.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,980,169 shares of company stock valued at $970,759,660. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

