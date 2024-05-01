Radio Caca Trading 18.2% Lower This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $72.70 million and $5.37 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011177 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,444,937,014 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.