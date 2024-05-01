The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.45

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 36373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 252,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

