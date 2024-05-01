Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Trading Down 6.3%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 211,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 747,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

LTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Life Time Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 558,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

