A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A10 Networks Stock Up 20.4 %

Shares of ATEN traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. 785,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,227. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $26,733.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,252 shares in the company, valued at $643,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,166. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

