Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.42 and last traded at 1.42. Approximately 4,018,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,734,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Markus Puhlmann acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 60,758,439 shares of company stock worth $57,576,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.