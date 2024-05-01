Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.04. 172,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.