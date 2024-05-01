A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Stock Up 19.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. 970,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,211. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.10. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,659.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $113,347.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,266,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,146 shares of company stock worth $1,598,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,068,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,090,000 after buying an additional 102,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 676,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 81,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,708,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 268,642 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

