JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.53 and last traded at $192.02. 2,105,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,277,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.56. The company has a market cap of $552.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 982,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.