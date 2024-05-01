Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,383,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,279.0 days.

Shares of DTNOF stock remained flat at $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

