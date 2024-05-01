Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

PINS traded up $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,784,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after buying an additional 872,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pinterest by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,547 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

