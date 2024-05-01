American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $173.83. 1,206,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,798. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.53. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.