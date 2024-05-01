LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

LendingClub Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of LC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,227. The firm has a market cap of $965.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

