TD Securities Raises Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $42.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $37.07. 674,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,550. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

