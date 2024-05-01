IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.600 EPS.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IPGP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 115,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,323. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,140 in the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

