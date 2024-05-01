JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $260.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.64.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.80. 417,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,899. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.67.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

