Barrington Research Boosts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $100.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $98.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s current price.

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,637 shares of company stock worth $3,751,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

