Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 17% on Disappointing Earnings

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $73.44 and last traded at $73.48. 31,017,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 8,687,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.49.

The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.