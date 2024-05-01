Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 636,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,342. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

