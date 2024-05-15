Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 483 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. 859,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

