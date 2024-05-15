Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,572 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. 6,506,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,491,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

