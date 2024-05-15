SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,166,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,506,614. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

