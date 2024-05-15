Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. 949,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,237. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

