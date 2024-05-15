Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,301 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of T traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 15,392,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,753,699. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

