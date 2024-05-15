Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

NMM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 73,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

