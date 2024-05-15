Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. 678,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,276. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

