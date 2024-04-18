Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,901.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 428,883 shares of company stock worth $40,395,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,717,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,544,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

