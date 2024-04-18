Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 341 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $20,882.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $18,860.71.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

