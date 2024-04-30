Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,369 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

