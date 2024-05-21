BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 417,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.84.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

