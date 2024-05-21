BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Acquires 39 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after buying an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,181 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $614.69. The company had a trading volume of 178,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $626.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

