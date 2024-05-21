Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,153 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $107,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $96.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848,328. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

