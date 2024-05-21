Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.