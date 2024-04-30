Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells $45,781,884.40 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Doherty Philip O’ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80.

Shares of VRT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.00. 10,188,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

