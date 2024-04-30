Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.30. 1,854,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,012. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.