Franklin Resources Inc. Has $460.53 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Ares Management worth $460,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 22,196 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $2,904,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock worth $200,239,222 in the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.46.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.20. 1,953,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.88. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $81.88 and a 12 month high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

