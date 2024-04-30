Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $118.78 and last traded at $119.55. 4,246,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,029,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.64.

Specifically, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $468.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $224,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $6,403,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

