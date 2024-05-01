SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SigmaTron International stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGMA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned 1.59% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

