Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY24 guidance at $6.65-6.87 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

View Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.