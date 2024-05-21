Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 295.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 631,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,485. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

