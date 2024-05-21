Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.3 %

URBN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,182. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 over the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

