DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.