Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Seven Mile Advisory’s 8th Largest Position

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.