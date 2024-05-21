Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 2,885 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.89. 3,407,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.