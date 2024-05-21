Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.57 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $6.32 or 0.00009081 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $21.57 billion and $298.17 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,518.99 or 0.99946311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011743 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00113525 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,827,282 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,814,811.220348 with 3,474,527,717.026214 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.58575223 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $277,819,319.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.